Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has reasons to rise, once markets take a break from the elections
Who will be the President of the United States? The long campaign is turning into a long count – and perhaps a recount. At the time of writing, too many states are too close to call, still waiting for the tallying of absentee ballots, and allowing for the arrival of more mail-in ballots.
The world is watching Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and perhaps additional states for an answer – which may take long hours. The longer the uncertainty continues, the better for the safe-haven dollar. The greenback gained ground but is off the highs. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Having witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround of over 200 pips from two-week tops, the pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2900 mark amid a modest US dollar pullback from higher levels. The early results of the US election indicated a tighter than expected race for the White House and forced investors to adjust their portfolios, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes session lows, around 1.2930 amid a broad-based USD strength
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2930-25 region in the last hour.
The pair added to this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of mid-1.2800s and shot to near two-week tops during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The early positive move, however, fizzled out rather quickly and the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 1.3140 region. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3005
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as nail-biting elections marginally edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar dropped on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.17 as Biden edges higher in tight elections
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD surges above 1.30 as market mood improves, election eyed
GBP/USD has changed course and risen above 1.30 as the market mood improves amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.