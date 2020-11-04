Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has reasons to rise, once markets take a break from the elections

Who will be the President of the United States? The long campaign is turning into a long count – and perhaps a recount. At the time of writing, too many states are too close to call, still waiting for the tallying of absentee ballots, and allowing for the arrival of more mail-in ballots.

The world is watching Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and perhaps additional states for an answer – which may take long hours. The longer the uncertainty continues, the better for the safe-haven dollar. The greenback gained ground but is off the highs. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

Having witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround of over 200 pips from two-week tops, the pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2900 mark amid a modest US dollar pullback from higher levels. The early results of the US election indicated a tighter than expected race for the White House and forced investors to adjust their portfolios, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes session lows, around 1.2930 amid a broad-based USD strength

The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2930-25 region in the last hour.

The pair added to this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of mid-1.2800s and shot to near two-week tops during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The early positive move, however, fizzled out rather quickly and the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 1.3140 region. Read more...