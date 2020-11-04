Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

Who will be the President of the United States? The long campaign is turning into a long count – and perhaps a recount. At the time of writing, too many states are too close to call, still waiting for the tallying of absentee ballots, and allowing for the arrival of more mail-in ballots. 

The world is watching Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and perhaps additional states for an answer – which may take long hours. The longer the uncertainty continues, the better for the safe-haven dollar. The greenback gained ground but is off the highs. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3000 mark, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 80-90 pips from daily swing lows, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum further beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

Having witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround of over 200 pips from two-week tops, the pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.2900 mark amid a modest US dollar pullback from higher levels. The early results of the US election indicated a tighter than expected race for the White House and forced investors to adjust their portfolios, which, in turn, provided a strong boost to the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes session lows, around 1.2930 amid a broad-based USD strength

The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2930-25 region in the last hour.

The pair added to this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of mid-1.2800s and shot to near two-week tops during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The early positive move, however, fizzled out rather quickly and the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 1.3140 region. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3005
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

