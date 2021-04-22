Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounce from key support hints further gains ahead

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900

GBP/USD cools down to 1.3930, fails to stretch the previous day’s U-turn from 1.3885, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable followed strong RSI and successful trading above 200-SMA, crossed on Monday, to bounce off a one-week-old horizontal area during late Wednesday. However, the corrective pullback will soon hit the first hurdle, namely 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-April downside, around 1.3960.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce from key support hints further gains ahead

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3885 as mixed UK inflation, bouncing from such a low amid a better market mood weighing on the greenback. Nevertheless, the pair is ending the day unchanged in the 1.3930 price zone. The annual Consumer Price Index in the UK printed at 0.7% YoY in March, better than the previous 0.4% but missing the expected 0.8%. The core reading met the market’s forecast resulting in 1.1%. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday.

