Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Boris set to break the bull/bear balance [Video]

GBP/USD holds beneath 1.3000; slightly bearish in short term [Video]
GBPUSD has reversed back down again after finding resistance at the 1.3080 level and the 1.3000 psychological mark, being the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1.1409 to 1.3487. The momentum indicators are pointing to a neutral bias in the short term with the RSI holding near the 50 level and the MACD oscillator is moving sideways around the zero level. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Boris set to break the bull/bear balance with two decisions
Construction works usually start with the basis – but with Brexit, things are different and the lack of progress is weighing on the pound.
The UK government said that talks with Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier were constructive, but there was still no basis to resume official negotiations. Barnier spoke with his British government David Frost on the phone, instead of coming to London. Michael Gove, a senior minister, accused Brussels of refusing to seriously engage in talks, only to learn that Barnier said the bloc was willing to intensify talks, including on legal texts. Read More...
GBP/USD jumps to session tops, around 1.2975-80 region amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 60 pips from the early European session lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2980 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 85 pips and an early dip to the 1.2920 region, the pair managed to regain traction and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2965
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2897
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2841
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
