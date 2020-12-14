Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris quietly boosts the bulls, room for more gains?

The British pound recovers
If you’ve been looking at the GBPUSD fluctuation lately, you’d probably notice the downward pressure it has been under, ever since reaching the 2019 high at 1.35143. The bearish pressure that’s currently forcing itself on the British currency is all because of one thing and one thing only, Brexit. This one word has wreaked havoc on the currency and doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.
Brexit has been a thorn in the side of the GBP since 2016, when the U.K. decided to leave the European Union and has hurt the GBP quite a bit. After the U.K. and the European Union couldn’t reach a consensus on the trade deal between them in the specified timeline, the GBP got the brunt of the backlash as we saw the GBPUSD drop towards the 1.3134. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Boris quietly boosts the bulls, room for more gains? Brexit headlines dominate
London and Brussels are "very far apart" – according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after agreeing to extend Brexit talks and "go the extra mile." with the EU. GBP/USD has seemed to focus on the fact that both sides continue negotiations, kicking off the week with a gap and rising by around 1% at the time of writing.
Moreover, while Johnson is publically portraying pessimism – his team laid down a new proposal on the contentious Level-Playing Field topic. The bloc wants some British alignment to EU regulations to secure freer trade while the UK desired looser rules. According to The Times, the two sides have been making progress on tariffs and on the LFP – one of three thorny topics. Read more...
Sterling rises as Brexit talks are extended again
Brexit talks are going into extra-time; neither side wants it to go to penalties. Both the UK and EU say they will continue talking and want to go the ‘extra mile’. The market read this as progress towards a deal, although the two sides remain far apart on the last big issues. Sterling gapped higher at the Sunday night open, with some shorts maybe covering their positions on the extension. GBPUSD advanced to 1.34, bouncing on hopes of a deal, while the 200-day simple moving average offered the near term support. The pound also strengthened versus the euro as EURGBP dipped from the 0.92 area traded on Friday back towards 0.90. Those gaps may offer some decent intraday support but unless hopes rise in the next day or two would be liable for a fill. Sterling still trades with headline risk, but the truth is the ranges remain very tight and the failure to break out in either direction reflects the fact that the outcome remains very binary and both deal and no-deal are still very much in play. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3428
|Today Daily Change
|0.0201
|Today Daily Change %
|1.52
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3334
|Daily SMA50
|1.3151
|Daily SMA100
|1.3092
|Daily SMA200
|1.2752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3325
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3513
