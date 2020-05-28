Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris' political bruises leave little room for gains

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains pressured by Brexit trade talks uncertainty and risk of negative rates
Cable remains in defensive mode in early Thursday, following previous day's fall that retraced the largest part of Tuesday's strong rally.
Today's action is holding within narrow range and in thin daily cloud, but pressures cloud base (1.2238). Return and close below cloud base would further weaken near-term structure and risk dip towards 1.2161 (22 May higher low).
British pound is pressured by uncertainty over Brexit trade negotiations and possibility of introducing negative interest rates on severe damage to the economy, caused by coronavirus lockdown. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, Boris' political bruises leave little room for gains
Let us focus on coronavirus, not Cummings – the message from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to MPs quizzing him for his adviser's violation of the lockdown he contributing to planning. The Conservative Party and a majority in the British public want Dominic Cummings – the PM's powerful adviser – out.
The affair cannot be seen as yet another political scandal, as it affects the willingness of the people to cooperate with lockdown measures. Seeing one rule for the elite and another for all the rest may cause disobedience or lack of cooperation. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.2200s, remains vulnerable
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.2200 neighbourhood and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.
Given the previous day's sharp intraday fall from the 1.2365 confluence resistance, the set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders. The said hurdle comprised of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 downfall and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2281
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2307
|Daily SMA50
|1.2291
|Daily SMA100
|1.2597
|Daily SMA200
|1.2668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2354
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
