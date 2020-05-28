Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris' political bruises leave little room for gains

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains pressured by Brexit trade talks uncertainty and risk of negative rates

Cable remains in defensive mode in early Thursday, following previous day's fall that retraced the largest part of Tuesday's strong rally.

Today's action is holding within narrow range and in thin daily cloud, but pressures cloud base (1.2238). Return and close below cloud base would further weaken near-term structure and risk dip towards 1.2161 (22 May higher low).

British pound is pressured by uncertainty over Brexit trade negotiations and possibility of introducing negative interest rates on severe damage to the economy, caused by coronavirus lockdown. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, Boris' political bruises leave little room for gains

Let us focus on coronavirus, not Cummings – the message from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to MPs quizzing him for his adviser's violation of the lockdown he contributing to planning. The Conservative Party and a majority in the British public want Dominic Cummings – the PM's powerful adviser – out.

The affair cannot be seen as yet another political scandal, as it affects the willingness of the people to cooperate with lockdown measures. Seeing one rule for the elite and another for all the rest may cause disobedience or lack of cooperation. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.2200s, remains vulnerable

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.2200 neighbourhood and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.

Given the previous day's sharp intraday fall from the 1.2365 confluence resistance, the set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders. The said hurdle comprised of 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 downfall and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Read More...