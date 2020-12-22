Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris' moves set to unleash a sterling surge

GBP/USD technical analysis: Preserves the climb despite violent retreat

GBPUSD recently logged a 31½-month high of 1.3623 before gapping yesterday below a section of peaks that previously were providing some upside resistance. The aggressive pullback bounced for a second time off the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and once again returned the pair back above the Ichimoku lines. The price is currently resting above the flattening Ichimoku lines, while the climbing SMAs are defending the advancing picture.

The short-term oscillators are reflecting the recent dwindling in the pair. The MACD, in the positive region, is holding above its red trigger line for now, while the fading RSI is nearing its 50 threshold. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has turned bearish with its %K and %D lines promoting additional negative moves. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' moves set to unleash a sterling surge, levels to watch

Is sterling set to throw off the shackles like the Incredible Hulk and roar higher? UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson once compared himself to the green giant when referring to Brexit talks with the EU back in 2019. He may now allow for a rally by making a concession to Brussels.

The PM reportedly tabled an offer that reduces the catch that the bloc's boats fish to 35% from 60% originally demanded. Brussels still wants 25%, but even without getting into the details of the minuscule industry, nearly halving a demand. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties, coronavirus jitters might continue to cap gains

The GBP/USD pair opened with a bearish gap in reaction to the imposition of the most severe lockdown measures in London and southeast England to control the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. The discovery of new strain, which was said up to 70% more transmissible than the original, spooked investors and provided a strong boost to the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. The British pound was further pressured by a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. Both sides remain at odds over access to the UK's rich fishing waters and missed yet another deadline. The European Parliament had fixed Sunday as the last moment it could accept a text of any accord to ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31.

However, reports indicated there is no evidence that the recently rolled out vaccines would not protect against the new faster spreading strain of the highly contagious disease. This, along with some positive Brexit-related headlines and additional US fiscal stimulus measures, helped ease the bearish pressure, rather assisted the pair to stage a solid intraday rebound. Read more...