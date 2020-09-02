Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris braces for political bruising

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity

The GBP/USD pair added to its recent strong gains and shot to fresh YTD tops amid some follow-through US dollar selling through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week announced a new policy framework and said that the US central bank would allow inflation to run above 2% target for some period. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for longer and was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some heavy pressure on the greenback.

Meanwhile, the British pound seemed rather unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks and largely shrugged off the final UK Manufacturing PMI print, which came in at 55.2 as against the preliminary estimate of 55.3. From the US, the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.0 for August from 54.2 previous, surpassing market expectations. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris braces for political bruising, potentially boosting sterling

A new season of Prime Minister's Questions is back – but PM Boris Johnson may not be entertained. The beleaguered leader – reportedly still struggling with the fallout from his near-death coronavirus experience – is facing criticism about his handling of the crisis.

Johnson was criticized for the lack of medical equipment for doctors, announcing a lockdown too late, and most recently for various U-turns on issues related to the reopening of schools. Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 100-hour SMA

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the 1.3470 level. During Wednesday morning, the rate was testing the 100-hour SMA near 1.3330.

If the given support holds, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the currency pair could try to exceed the weekly R1 located at 1.3456.

In the meantime, note that the rate is pressured by the 55-hour SMA near 1.3380. Thus, it is likely that the pair could decline to the support formed by the weekly and monthly PPs, as well the 200-hour SMA near 1.3240. Read More...