Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris bounce? [Video]

GBP/USD: Recovery momentum on Cable has been broken [Video]
Although the recovery momentum on Cable has been broken, the bulls still had an opportunity on Friday to at least hold ground. However, a second consecutive negative candlestick has confirmed the re-emergence of a more corrective outlook within what is now a $1.2075/$1.2810 trading band. We have been discussing how the late May rally (which bounced off the old key support of $1.2160 following the $1.2075 low) could become an almost mirror image of the recent breakout above $1.2645. It seems that our assessment has been very close. Friday’s intraday rally failed around $1.2645, the old key resistance, before turning into a continued retreat lower. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Boris bounce? No so fast, Brexit and coronavirus fears make a recovery non-essential
GBP/USD has lost more than 300 pips from the recent peak amid a mix of gloom from the UK and the US.
The PM may turn the tide by attempting to reach a Brexit breakthrough. The UK and the EU are at loggerheads in talks about future relations, on topics ranging from fisheries and regulations. He will have a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top bloc officials. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Bears faced strong headwinds at pivotal 1.2450 zone; UK/EU talks in focus for fresh signals
Cable bounced after attempts to extend pullback from 1.2813 peak faced strong headwinds at 1.2450 zone (rising 20DMA/50% retracement of 1.2074/1.2813 upleg), reinforced by nearby top of daily cloud (1.2430). Fall in equity prices and stronger dollar on exodus from riskier assets on concerns over second wave of coronavirus, weigh on pound as traders await fresh news from today's video-conference between UK OM Boris Johnson and EU leaders. Fading bullish momentum on daily chart and bearish close last week (after three weeks in green) add to negative signals, however, bears may struggle further to clear important supports and hold in extended consolidation. Today's close below 100DMA (1.2531) would signal that near-term bears remain fully in play and keep focus at 1.2550/30 pivots. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710
The XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh five-day low off $1,708. Although the pair recovered slightly, it's still losing 1.15% on the day at $1,711.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.