Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Boris bounce? [Video]

GBP/USD: Recovery momentum on Cable has been broken [Video]

Although the recovery momentum on Cable has been broken, the bulls still had an opportunity on Friday to at least hold ground. However, a second consecutive negative candlestick has confirmed the re-emergence of a more corrective outlook within what is now a $1.2075/$1.2810 trading band. We have been discussing how the late May rally (which bounced off the old key support of $1.2160 following the $1.2075 low) could become an almost mirror image of the recent breakout above $1.2645. It seems that our assessment has been very close. Friday’s intraday rally failed around $1.2645, the old key resistance, before turning into a continued retreat lower. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris bounce? No so fast, Brexit and coronavirus fears make a recovery non-essential

GBP/USD has lost more than 300 pips from the recent peak amid a mix of gloom from the UK and the US.

The PM may turn the tide by attempting to reach a Brexit breakthrough. The UK and the EU are at loggerheads in talks about future relations, on topics ranging from fisheries and regulations. He will have a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top bloc officials. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Bears faced strong headwinds at pivotal 1.2450 zone; UK/EU talks in focus for fresh signals

Cable bounced after attempts to extend pullback from 1.2813 peak faced strong headwinds at 1.2450 zone (rising 20DMA/50% retracement of 1.2074/1.2813 upleg), reinforced by nearby top of daily cloud (1.2430). Fall in equity prices and stronger dollar on exodus from riskier assets on concerns over second wave of coronavirus, weigh on pound as traders await fresh news from today's video-conference between UK OM Boris Johnson and EU leaders. Fading bullish momentum on daily chart and bearish close last week (after three weeks in green) add to negative signals, however, bears may struggle further to clear important supports and hold in extended consolidation. Today's close below 100DMA (1.2531) would signal that near-term bears remain fully in play and keep focus at 1.2550/30 pivots. Read More...