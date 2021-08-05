Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: BOE shy on tightening, pound ticks higher

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hangs in the balance of NFP, breakout imminent

GBP/USD bulls seeking a test of the daily highs but awaits NFP. Bears will be keen on a deeper correction on a positive NFP print. Following the Bank of England event earlier today, GBP/USD has held onto a modest gain. Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE shy on tightening, pound ticks higher

The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3900 level, currently trading at around 1.3930, the pound was little moved by the Bank of England that announced its decision on monetary policy. As widely anticipated, the central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1%, and facilities programs were also on hold. Policymakers forecast inflation could rise to 4% in the last quarter of the year but added it would prove temporary. They indicated that “some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary” over the next couple of years. Read more...

BOE Analysis: Newfound hawkishness is one step behind the Fed, GBP/USD remains disadvantaged

Inflation is transitory – that has been the message from Federal Reserve officials for months, and it has now been echoed by the Bank of England. That is only one of the similarities between central banks on both sides of the pond. The BOE seems to wait for the Fed to act first also on hawkish dissent, hints of tapering. That is food for GBP/USD bears. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.393
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.3889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3826
Daily SMA50 1.3932
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3958
Previous Daily Low 1.3886
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3913
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.393
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3864
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3839
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3983
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4008

 

 

Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame. 

