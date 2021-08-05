Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: BOE shy on tightening, pound ticks higher

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hangs in the balance of NFP, breakout imminent
GBP/USD bulls seeking a test of the daily highs but awaits NFP. Bears will be keen on a deeper correction on a positive NFP print. Following the Bank of England event earlier today, GBP/USD has held onto a modest gain. Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: BOE shy on tightening, pound ticks higher
The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.3900 level, currently trading at around 1.3930, the pound was little moved by the Bank of England that announced its decision on monetary policy. As widely anticipated, the central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.1%, and facilities programs were also on hold. Policymakers forecast inflation could rise to 4% in the last quarter of the year but added it would prove temporary. They indicated that “some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary” over the next couple of years. Read more...
BOE Analysis: Newfound hawkishness is one step behind the Fed, GBP/USD remains disadvantaged
Inflation is transitory – that has been the message from Federal Reserve officials for months, and it has now been echoed by the Bank of England. That is only one of the similarities between central banks on both sides of the pond. The BOE seems to wait for the Fed to act first also on hawkish dissent, hints of tapering. That is food for GBP/USD bears. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.393
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3826
|Daily SMA50
|1.3932
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losing momentum, 1.1800 at risk
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly low at 1.1827, despite limited demand for the American currency. Eyes turn to the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
GBP/USD: Hangs in the balance of NFP, breakout imminent
Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame. Cable rose as high as $1.3949 after the BoE decision but was unable to break the resistance needed for an upside continuation in the daily time frame.
Gold on the brink of a significant breakout around NFP
Gold is now in the balance of the NFP numbers on Friday. The market is taking into consideration a more hawkish tilt at the Fed. Technically, the price is at a critical juncture and a breakout could be imminent one way or the other.
ICON looks extremely bullish in the long-term as ICX price targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on ICON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ICX could be heading next as it looks ready to continue surging.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.