Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD BoE doves could weigh on pound sterling [Video]

GBP selling out of the BoE hike? [Video]
That’s what the seasonal bias says from a historical event perspective.
Over the last 23 years, the seasonal pattern around a Bank of England Rate hike looks like this on the GBPUSD pair. On the day before the hike, the GBPUSD pair tends to weakness on the decision. The next couple of days sees further weakness before the GBPUSD picks up higher over the next 7 days.
So, typically, markets know when a rate hike is coming which is why it makes sense to see the GBP selling off on the decision. It’s a clear 'buy the rumour, sell the fact response'. However, what is interesting is the way the GBP has recovered higher after a couple of days lower. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: BOE doves could weigh on Pound Sterling
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having recovered toward 1.2400 on Wednesday. Investors refrain from betting on further Pound Sterling strength ahead of the Bank of England's (BOE) policy announcements and the near-term technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.
Despite the heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar late Wednesday, GBP/USD's gains remain limited, especially when compared to EUR/USD.
Although FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that additional rate increases will be appropriate following the decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points, his acknowledgement of disinflation in goods triggered a US Dollar selloff. Powell also admitted that a faster than expected decline in inflation will be reflected in future policy decisions, keeping hopes high for a policy pivot later in the year. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling expects stronger direction signals from BOE
Cable stands at the back foot on Thursday, ahead of BOE policy meeting, though the price action remains within larger 1.2263/1.2247 near-term range and lacking clearer direction.
Technical studies are mixed on daily chart, while warning comes from formation of reversal pattern on weekly chart after the action was repeatedly capped by falling weekly Ichimoku cloud base, though signal still needs more downside action to be verified.
On the other hand, fundamentals are expected to be pound’s main driver today, as markets shift focus on BOE policy meeting, after positive impact from dovish Fed on Wednesday was short-lived. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BOE and ECB hike by 50 bps, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) both decided to raise key rates by 50 bps in February as expected. As investors await ECB President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.1000.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2300 despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated to the 1.2300 area. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on the Pound Sterling.
Gold holds steady near $1,950 despite retreating US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate slightly above $1,950 on Thursday as investors assess the BOE's and the ECB's policy announcements. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield declined below 3.4%, the modest US Dollar strength limits XAU/USD's upside.
Altcoin ascension: MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance rally 20% after Powell's comments
MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Earnings and Forecast: Facebook parent rockets 20% afterhours
Well, well, well. It appears that Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) has duly mended its frayed relationship with Wall Street.