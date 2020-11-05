Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD big swings as volatility kicks in

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.2972... Cable went through a volatile session on uncertainty over US election, despite rising to 1.3140, price tumbled to 1.2934 on safe-haven usd buying, then 1.2915 b4 recovering to 1.3050 but retreated again in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following almost free fall in global stocks, sterling strg rebound to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness suggests low has been made. Although price later rallied to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep, subsequent sharp decline to 1.2763 n weakness to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market concerns of a hard Brexit confirms top is made. Having said that, cable's rally abv prev. Oct's 1.3083 high to 1.3177 n then weakness to 1.2854 signals choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, a daily close below 1.2845 yields 1.2676. Read more...
GBP/USD big swings as volatility kicks in
The GBP/USD is bullish and we can see big swings happening. This is expected as the GBP isvery volatile during the crisis period.
As already explained, we have a triple crisis. US elections, BREXIT and COVID-19. Headline risk is big for the pound. Judging from the latest movements, I expect the GBP to go further up. 1.2900-20 is the POC zone. Any retracement might be used for a fresh buying. If the price closes above 1.3045 we will possibly see a continuation up. Targets are 1.3109 and 1.3148. For me, today is buying the dip. Read more...
GBP/USD remains capped below 1.3000 mark post-BoE
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 60-65 pips post-BoE announcement and shot to fresh session tops, around the key 1.3000 psychological mark, albeit lacked follow-through.
The pair extended the previous day's sharp intraday pullback from near two-week tops, around the 1.3140 region, and witnessed some follow-through selling through the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair, however, stalled its intraday slide and managed to rebound swiftly from the 1.2930 area after the Bank of England decided to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.10%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3032
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2992
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.2887
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.314
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3339
