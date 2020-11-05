Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD big swings as volatility kicks in

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.2972... Cable went through a volatile session on uncertainty over US election, despite rising to 1.3140, price tumbled to 1.2934 on safe-haven usd buying, then 1.2915 b4 recovering to 1.3050 but retreated again in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following almost free fall in global stocks, sterling strg rebound to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness suggests low has been made. Although price later rallied to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep, subsequent sharp decline to 1.2763 n weakness to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market concerns of a hard Brexit confirms top is made. Having said that, cable's rally abv prev. Oct's 1.3083 high to 1.3177 n then weakness to 1.2854 signals choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, a daily close below 1.2845 yields 1.2676. Read more...

GBP/USD big swings as volatility kicks in

The GBP/USD is bullish and we can see big swings happening. This is expected as the GBP isvery volatile during the crisis period.

As already explained, we have a triple crisis. US elections, BREXIT and COVID-19.  Headline risk is big for the pound. Judging from the latest movements, I expect the GBP to go further up. 1.2900-20 is the POC zone. Any retracement might be used for a fresh buying. If the price closes above 1.3045 we will possibly see a continuation up. Targets are 1.3109 and 1.3148. For me, today is buying the dip. Read more...

GBP/USD remains capped below 1.3000 mark post-BoE

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 60-65 pips post-BoE announcement and shot to fresh session tops, around the key 1.3000 psychological mark, albeit lacked follow-through.

The pair extended the previous day's sharp intraday pullback from near two-week tops, around the 1.3140 region, and witnessed some follow-through selling through the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair, however, stalled its intraday slide and managed to rebound swiftly from the 1.2930 area after the Bank of England decided to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.10%. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3032
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2992
Daily SMA50 1.2988
Daily SMA100 1.2887
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.2915
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.324
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3339

 

