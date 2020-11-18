Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD better than expected UK CPI lifts cable further

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem non-committed despite Brexit optimism

A combination of factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Tuesday and climb beyond mid-1.3200s. Another promising development in late-stage vaccine trials for the highly contagious coronavirus disease dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and extended some initial support to the major. The greenback further pressured by weaker-than-expected US monthly retails sales figures, which came in to show a modest 0.3% growth in October. Meanwhile, the core reading also fell short of market expectations and increased by 0.1% during the reported month.

Adding to this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there was a long way to go to economic recovery and also warned about the significant downside risk amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States. This comes on the back of growing market concerns about the potential economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states.

GBP/USD outlook: Better than expected UK CPI lifts cable further

Cable rises to new one-week high on Wednesday, as better than expected UK CPI figures in October added to pair’s positive near-term tone.

Fresh advance from 1.3106/09 higher base (12/13 Nov) extends into fourth day and pressures key obstacles at 1.3291/1.3311 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3482/1.2675/11 Nov high).

Break here to signal continuation of larger uptrend from 1.2675 (23 Sep low) and unmask key med-term barriers at 1.3482/1.3514 (highs of 1Sep 2020/13 Dec 2019).

Rising 10 DMA (1.3199) and broken Fibo 61.8% (1.3173) offer solid supports which are expected to hold dips and keep bulls intact.

GBP/USD clings to gains above mid-1.3200s, moves little post-UK CPI

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains above mid-1.3200s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK consumer inflation figures.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains above mid-1.3200s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK consumer inflation figures.

According to the data released by the UK Office for National Statistics, the headline CPI remained flat in October as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a 0.1% fall. Adding to this, the yearly rate and core CPI also came in better-than-expected.