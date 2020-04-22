Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD below 21-day SMA for the first time in a month

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Below 21-day SMA for the first time in a month

GBP/USD retraces losses near two-week low, up 0.05% on a day to 1.2300, as traders in Tokyo head for the day’s work on Wednesday. Even so, the Cable stays below 21-day SMA for the first time in a month which together with weak MACD histogram suggests further weakness towards the monthly low around 1.2165.

However, a horizontal line connecting March 18 high and March 27 low, around 1.2130/35, could question the pair’s further declines. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.2380, comprising 21-day SMA, could trigger recovery moves towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March month downside, close to 1.2520.

GBP/USD Forecast: Economic disruption taking its toll on Pound

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.2246 to close the day not far above this last. The UK released its monthly employment data, which was quite discouraging, mainly as numbers from back to February, missed the market’s expectations, hinting worsening numbers ahead. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February rose to 4.0%, while Average Earning Including Bonus in the same period decreased to 2.8%. A positive surprise was the March Claimant Count Change which was up by 12.1K, much better than the 172.5K expected.

