Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD beats our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to attack 2021 highs with the NFP, after the BOE boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be a "comeback kid" – returning to the government and at the top job – and the pound is making similar moves. After having returned to 1.37, the cable needs a minor miss on US Nonfarm Payrolls to attack the 2021 high of 1.3752.

Sterling shot higher on Thursday in response to the Bank of England's announcement that negative interest rates are off the agenda. While the BOE continues examining the technicalities of such a move, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed it is not imminent. Moreover, the "Old Lady" as the bank is known, seemed upbeat after the economy handled the recent lockdowns well and as Britain's vaccination campaign is moving at a rapid clip.

GBP/USD beats our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60

GBPUSD lower yesterday as predicted hitting 1.3610/00 but we held 19 pips above strong support at 1.3545/35. The pair unexpectedly rocketed 130 pips in minutes on release of BoE minutes. We beat our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60 but topped exactly at our second selling opportunity at 1.3680/1.3700.

EURGBP topped exactly at key resistance at 8835/45. We wrote: Holding below here is a sell signal to target 8800/8790 & with a break lower we look for 8750/40. We collapsed from 835/45 straight to 8750/40 & bottomed exactly here. Not a bad call for the first day's analysis for the pair!

GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.3700, NFP eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remained confined in a range through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 1.3675-80 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's post-BoE strong rally and witnessed a subdued price action on the last day of the week. At the end of its first meeting for the year, the BoE projected GDP to recover rapidly towards pre-pandemic levels over 2021 and inflation to rise quite sharply towards the 2% target in the spring.