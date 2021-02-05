Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD beats our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to attack 2021 highs with the NFP, after the BOE boost
Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be a "comeback kid" – returning to the government and at the top job – and the pound is making similar moves. After having returned to 1.37, the cable needs a minor miss on US Nonfarm Payrolls to attack the 2021 high of 1.3752.
Sterling shot higher on Thursday in response to the Bank of England's announcement that negative interest rates are off the agenda. While the BOE continues examining the technicalities of such a move, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed it is not imminent. Moreover, the "Old Lady" as the bank is known, seemed upbeat after the economy handled the recent lockdowns well and as Britain's vaccination campaign is moving at a rapid clip. Read more...
GBP/USD beats our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60
GBPUSD lower yesterday as predicted hitting 1.3610/00 but we held 19 pips above strong support at 1.3545/35. The pair unexpectedly rocketed 130 pips in minutes on release of BoE minutes. We beat our first selling opportunity at 1.3650/60 but topped exactly at our second selling opportunity at 1.3680/1.3700.
EURGBP topped exactly at key resistance at 8835/45. We wrote: Holding below here is a sell signal to target 8800/8790 & with a break lower we look for 8750/40. We collapsed from 835/45 straight to 8750/40 & bottomed exactly here. Not a bad call for the first day's analysis for the pair! Read more ...
GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.3700, NFP eyed for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair remained confined in a range through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 1.3675-80 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's post-BoE strong rally and witnessed a subdued price action on the last day of the week. At the end of its first meeting for the year, the BoE projected GDP to recover rapidly towards pre-pandemic levels over 2021 and inflation to rise quite sharply towards the 2% target in the spring. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3655
|Daily SMA50
|1.3542
|Daily SMA100
|1.3288
|Daily SMA200
|1.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3859
EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months
EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.