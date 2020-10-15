Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears will not risk entries unless breaking 1.2860/55

GBP/USD bulls take back the reins on mid-Nov Brexit deal extension hopes

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3025 in what has been a strong recovery to the upside with bulls stepping in at the 1.2862 low to take cable to a high of 1.3064.

The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s self-imposed October 15 deadline falls due on Thursday.

However, the latest is that the UK is willing to continue Brexit talks to secure a trade deal beyond Boris Johnson's suggested deadline of Thursday.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears will not risk entries unless breaking 1.2860/55

GBP/USD rises to 1.3028, up 0.12% intraday during early Thursday. The pair bounced off the key Fibonacci support the previous day while posting the biggest gains of the week.

Considering the bullish MACD and the strength of the support confluence, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day EMA, the buyers are likely aiming for the month’s high of 1.3082 during the further upside.

