GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears take control below monthly support
GBP/USD is performing on the bid on Thursday afternoon US session, trying to resurface from the recent lows around 1.3050 following a strong move in the greenback. Meanwhile, however, the pair remains vulnerable to further losses from a longer-term perspective and the following illustrates the market structures across the monthly, weekly and potentially, from a daily point of view also. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: A drop below 1.3050 to attract pound bears
GBP/USD has extended its slide into a fifth straight day on Thursday after having failed to reclaim 1.3100. The pair remains bearish in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3050 support fails. The unabated dollar strength is forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot this week. Although the British pound stays relatively resilient against the greenback amid the sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP, the hawkish Fed policy outlook doesn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through beyond 1.3100 mark
The GBP/USD pair retreated a few pips from the daily high touched during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 1.3080-1.3085 region. The pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Thursday and moved away from the three-week low, around the 1.3045 area touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or find acceptance above the 1.3100 round-figure mark amid the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar, bolstered by the Fed's hawkish outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3075
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3123
|Daily SMA50
|1.3323
|Daily SMA100
|1.3372
|Daily SMA200
|1.3549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3106
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3163
