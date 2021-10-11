Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control below key hourly counter trendline

GBP/USD bears take control below key hourly counter trendline
GBP/USD bears step on the gas and break trendline support. GBP is under pressure due to Brexit angst and economic growth concerns. GBP/USD has been pressured in New York trade, giving back its weekend BoE headline gains made in the open of the week. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at the lows of the day near 1.3584 and has fallen from high of 1.3673. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 a reachable target ahead of UK jobs report
The GBP/USD pair is looking to edge higher in the near term as the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish policy outlook is allowing the British pound to find demand and show resilience against its major rivals. The pair is currently trading around mid-1.3600s and the technical outlook also suggests that it could target 1.3700. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Hawkish comments on rate expectations lift pound but bulls need more momentum
Fresh attempts to break above recent congestion and clear pivotal barriers at 1.3642/62 (20DMA/50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3411) showed initial signs of stall, but the sentiment remains positive and keeps the upside in focus. Broken Fibo 38.2% barrier (1.3603) reverted to solid support, following last Friday’s weekly close above and should protect the downside to keep bulls in play. Read more...
