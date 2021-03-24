Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control after poor UK data

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data

GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, refreshing the lowest level since February, while taking offers near 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable respects the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off mood while ignoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism at home.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3738
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3919
Daily SMA50 1.3827
Daily SMA100 1.361
Daily SMA200 1.3247
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3866
Previous Daily Low 1.3741
Previous Weekly High 1.4002
Previous Weekly Low 1.3809
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.358
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3956

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears take control after poor UK data

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3751, its lowest since early February, as the greenback got fueled by risk aversion while the pound was smashed by poor UK  data. The country reported that in February, the number of unemployed people increased by 86,600. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to January decreased to 5%, better than the expected 5.2%. Average Hourly Earnings in the same period increased by less than anticipated, with wages excluding bonus at 4.2%.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC. 

Read more

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.

EUR/USD News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures