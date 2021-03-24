Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control after poor UK data

GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data
GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, refreshing the lowest level since February, while taking offers near 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable respects the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off mood while ignoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism at home.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3738
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3919
|Daily SMA50
|1.3827
|Daily SMA100
|1.361
|Daily SMA200
|1.3247
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3956
GBP/USD Forecast: Bears take control after poor UK data
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3751, its lowest since early February, as the greenback got fueled by risk aversion while the pound was smashed by poor UK data. The country reported that in February, the number of unemployed people increased by 86,600. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to January decreased to 5%, better than the expected 5.2%. Average Hourly Earnings in the same period increased by less than anticipated, with wages excluding bonus at 4.2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.