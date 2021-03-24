Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control after poor UK data

GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data

GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, refreshing the lowest level since February, while taking offers near 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable respects the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off mood while ignoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism at home.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3738 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.3751 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3919 Daily SMA50 1.3827 Daily SMA100 1.361 Daily SMA200 1.3247 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3866 Previous Daily Low 1.3741 Previous Weekly High 1.4002 Previous Weekly Low 1.3809 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3789 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3818 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3661 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.358 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3831 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3911 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3956

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears take control after poor UK data

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3751, its lowest since early February, as the greenback got fueled by risk aversion while the pound was smashed by poor UK data. The country reported that in February, the number of unemployed people increased by 86,600. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to January decreased to 5%, better than the expected 5.2%. Average Hourly Earnings in the same period increased by less than anticipated, with wages excluding bonus at 4.2%.

Read More ...