GBPUSD licks Fed/BOE-led wounds near 1.1150 ahead of US NFP

GBPUSD steadies around a three-week low near 1.1160 following the biggest daily slump in 1.5 months as traders prepare for the US employment data for October during early Friday. Also keeping the Cable pair sidelined is the lack of major data/events.

Overview
Today last price 1.1167
Today Daily Change -0.0225
Today Daily Change % -1.98
Today daily open 1.1392
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1309
Daily SMA50 1.136
Daily SMA100 1.1715
Daily SMA200 1.2336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1565
Previous Daily Low 1.1388
Previous Weekly High 1.1646
Previous Weekly Low 1.1258
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1497
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1332
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1271
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1509
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1626
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1686

 

GBP tumbles as BoE warn of drawn-out recession

“The pound has been the big underperformer in the FX space today, with fears over a drawn-out recessionary period driving sterling down, to the benefit of the FTSE100. While the FTSE100 is currently shielded by the positive impact a weaker pound has on company earnings, that boost is unlikely to last as traders weigh up the longest recession since record began. 

AUD/USD struggles at the 20-DMA and dives beneath 0.6300

AUD/USD struggles at the 20-DMA and dives beneath 0.6300

The AUDUSD plummets below the 0.6300 figure and beneath the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), extending its fall for six consecutive days after failing to crack the 50-day EMA at around 0.6548 since October 27.

AUD/USD News

EURUSD looks set to test 0.9680 support level

EURUSD looks set to test 0.9680 support level

EURUSD stays pressured around two-week low, braces for the first weekly loss in three. Clear break of five-week-old previous support line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers. A 1.5-month-long horizontal support can test bears before the yearly low.

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles around $1,630 ahead of US NFP data

Gold struggles around $1,630 ahead of US NFP data

Gold price is facing barricades around the critical hurdle of $1,632.45 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has remained sideways around $1,630.00 after a rebound move post registering a fresh two-week low at $1,616.67 on Thursday. 

Gold News

Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country

Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country

India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same.

US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium

US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises

Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.

