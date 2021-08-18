Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take a breather after cheering the best party in five months

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3754
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.385
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3928
Daily SMA200 1.3784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3853
Previous Daily Low 1.3726
Previous Weekly High 1.3894
Previous Weekly Low 1.3791
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3695
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3648
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3822
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3948

 

GBP hit hard, as jobs data highlight underwhelming July reopening

US markets are on track to end their winning streak, with the FTSE 100 outpeforming thanks to a weaker pound. Travel stocks are on the back foot as Austria set out potential restrictions on vaccinated travellers. BHP Group look set to leave the FTSE 100 after a 20-year UK listing. US markets have failed to maintain yesterday’s optimism, with early declines making it unlikely that we will see the Dow and S&P 500 post a sixth consecutive record close.

Read More ...

