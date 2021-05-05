Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bears stepping in at critical resistance

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s Super Thursday may bring no surprises

The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.3900 figure, marginally higher for the day but confined to familiar levels. The pair hit an intraday high of 1.3925 during European trading hours, confined to familiar levels amid the absence of UK data and as investors wait for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, tensions about fisheries rights between the UK and France continue, discouraging pound buyers. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears stepping in at critical resistance

GBP/USD is finding resistance on the 4-hour time frame and is due to test yesterday's daily lows. A break of resistance, however, will open prospects of a daily bullish extension. GBP/USD has been in the hands of both the bulls and bears in a trapped environment, aka, the 'bar-room brawl'. Read more...

GBP/USD: Last-minute opinion polls and BoE speculation to rock the pound

GBP/USD has been under pressure after a rate hike talk from Treasury Secretary Yellen. Sterling awaits the Bank of England and Scotland elections on Thursday while US figures are set to rock the dollar on Wednesday. “Another independence referendum in Scotland? The question is high on the agenda as opinion polls show secessionist parties are on the verge of clinching a majority in Thursday's elections. That could cause jitters for the pound, with traders also eyeing regional and local polls across England.” Read more...