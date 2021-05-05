Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bears stepping in at critical resistance

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s Super Thursday may bring no surprises
The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.3900 figure, marginally higher for the day but confined to familiar levels. The pair hit an intraday high of 1.3925 during European trading hours, confined to familiar levels amid the absence of UK data and as investors wait for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, tensions about fisheries rights between the UK and France continue, discouraging pound buyers. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears stepping in at critical resistance
GBP/USD is finding resistance on the 4-hour time frame and is due to test yesterday's daily lows. A break of resistance, however, will open prospects of a daily bullish extension. GBP/USD has been in the hands of both the bulls and bears in a trapped environment, aka, the 'bar-room brawl'. Read more...
GBP/USD: Last-minute opinion polls and BoE speculation to rock the pound
GBP/USD has been under pressure after a rate hike talk from Treasury Secretary Yellen. Sterling awaits the Bank of England and Scotland elections on Thursday while US figures are set to rock the dollar on Wednesday. “Another independence referendum in Scotland? The question is high on the agenda as opinion polls show secessionist parties are on the verge of clinching a majority in Thursday's elections. That could cause jitters for the pound, with traders also eyeing regional and local polls across England.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3847
|Daily SMA50
|1.3864
|Daily SMA100
|1.3772
|Daily SMA200
|1.3437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3915
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to retain the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair is at the lower end of its latest range, hovering around 1.2000. Data imbalances between the EU and the US starting to take their toll on the pair. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the NFP report.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
VET consolidates before it launches an 80% rally
Vechain price is in preparation for an 80% gain from the current price as VET pursues the measured move target of a multi-year cup-with-handle base at $0.377.
Gold: Choppy conditions at critical levels
Gold is trapped on the daily time frame and traders are looking for a confirmation bias. The bulls are watching for a break of monthly resistance to confirm their bias. Bears are yet to fully test the weekly support structure.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.