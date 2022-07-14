Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears stay in control as traders ramp up Fed bets

The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and dropped to its lowest level since March 2020, further below the 1.1800 mark in the last hour. The relentless US dollar buying picked up pace during the early North American session, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the latest leg down. Read more...

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having advanced toward 1.2000 and fell nearly 100 pips from Wednesday's high. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's valuation and the technical picture suggests that buyers remain reluctant to bet on a steady recovery. Fueled by the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the UK and the modest dollar weakness, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment and hawkish Fed bets, however, forced the pair to reverse its course. Read more....

GBP/USD is trading down on the day by some 0.7% at the time of writing with the pair falling from a high of 1.1892 to a low of 1.1759. The US dollar resumed its relentless move higher on Thursday, charting new 24-year highs in the DXY index that tracks the greenback against six counterparts up more than 13% this year. It was last up 0.64% on the day at 108.710. Read more...

