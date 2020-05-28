Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears seeking a close below 50-D EMA, Brexit talks loom

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from short-term support line above 1.2200

GBP/USD remains firm around 1.2265 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The Cable recently bounced off an ascending trend line from May 17 as well as 200-HMA. As a result, buyers are firming up the grip to aim for 1.2300 round-figures before challenging the previous day’s top near 1.2365.

In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-1.2365, May 08 peak around 1.2470 will be the key to watch. On the downside, a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May 17-26 upside, close to 1.2220/15, could restrict the pair’s immediate declines before the said support line around 1.2210.

GBP/USD bears seeking a close below 50-D EMA, Brexit talks loom

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2247 and lower on the day so far. The US dollar has picked up a safe-haven bid as geopolitics heats up. Cable has travelled from a high of 1.2354 to a low of 1.2204 and this trend, from both a technical and fundamental standpoint, could just be getting started.

In yesterday's news, (GBP/USD: Bulls rocket to critical resistance area, pause for thought), it was explained that Brexit is back to the fore ahead of talks getting underway at the start of June, next week. The pound rallied hard on signs that the EU might just be caving on their hard stance which could equate to concessions from the bloc on its "maximalist" fisheries demands. One of Mr Barnier's senior aides welcomed the possibility that a halfway house could be found between the UK and EU’s positions.

