Sharply business and consumer surveys and retail sales suggest guidance for more measured hiking from the Bank of England (BoE). Subsequently, the GBP/USD pair could nosedive to the 1.21 level, economists at Westpac report.

After some nascent signs of stabilisation on Wednesday, the GBP/USD bulls are fully back in control on Thursday and have most recently pushed the pair below the 1.2500 level for the first time since June 2020 and on towards 1.2450. At current levels near 1.2470, the pair is trading with losses of slightly more than 0.5% on the day and is on course to post a sixth successive day of losses during which time it has dropped more than 4.5% from close to 1.3100. Read more...

After having dropped below 1.2500 for the first time since July 2020 in the early European morning, GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily losses to turn positive on the day above 1.2550. The pair remains oversold in the near term and an extended correction could be witnessed in case the greenback loses its strength on an uninspiring growth report. Read more...

