Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears pressing on 1.33 the figure

The high volatility caused by the US Fed Chairman's testimony resulted in the GBP/USD dropping from the resistance zone at 1.3365 to the 1.3200 mark. However, by the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the rate had returned to previous levels, as it had once again used the support zone at 1.3300/1.3380 and was heading to the 1.3367/1.3370 resistance zone. Read more...

GBP/USD has returned to 1.3300 area after plunging to its weakest level in nearly a year below 1.3200 on Tuesday but the pair is likely to have a tough time gathering recovery momentum in the near term. After struggling to find demand amid falling US Treasury bond yields earlier in the week, the greenback regained its footing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks. Read more...

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3311 and higher by some 0.12% on the day so far. The pair has recovered from a low of 1.3276 and has reached a high of 1.3352 so far. The US dollar is stuck in the mud after yesterday's whipsaw when the greenback failed to capitalise on hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. DXY, an index that measures the US dollar vs a basket of currencies spiked around 40 points during his testimony to the Senate on Tuesday. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.