Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears pause above the top of daily cloud after falling 1.4% last week

GBP/USD outlook: Risk appetite inflates pound; Tuesday's UK PMI data in focus for fresh signals

Bears pause above the top of daily cloud after falling 1.4% last week, as risk-sensitive sterling advance on fresh risk appetite on Monday. Recovery attempts were so far limited by converged 30/55DMA's (1.2420) as momentum remains negative on daily chart and moving averages are in bearish configuration, but oversold stochastic partially offsets pressure. Friday's marginal close below Key Fibo support at 1.2356 (61.8% of 1.2074/1.2813) was bearish signal as daily cloud is currently thin but will start to thicken and descend further on Wednesday.

Read more...

GBP/USD: Pound underperforms as it faces headwinds from a lagged recovery – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank point out the pound is underperforming relatively to G10 currencies as it faces headwinds from the UK economy and uncertainty. The forecast GBP/USD at 1.25 over the next three months and warn that persistently high unemployment risks persistently higher savings and a weaker rebound, which may weigh on sterling.

Read more...