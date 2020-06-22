Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears pause above the top of daily cloud after falling 1.4% last week

GBP/USD outlook: Risk appetite inflates pound; Tuesday's UK PMI data in focus for fresh signals
Bears pause above the top of daily cloud after falling 1.4% last week, as risk-sensitive sterling advance on fresh risk appetite on Monday. Recovery attempts were so far limited by converged 30/55DMA's (1.2420) as momentum remains negative on daily chart and moving averages are in bearish configuration, but oversold stochastic partially offsets pressure. Friday's marginal close below Key Fibo support at 1.2356 (61.8% of 1.2074/1.2813) was bearish signal as daily cloud is currently thin but will start to thicken and descend further on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Pound underperforms as it faces headwinds from a lagged recovery – CitiBank
Analysts at Citibank point out the pound is underperforming relatively to G10 currencies as it faces headwinds from the UK economy and uncertainty. The forecast GBP/USD at 1.25 over the next three months and warn that persistently high unemployment risks persistently higher savings and a weaker rebound, which may weigh on sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.