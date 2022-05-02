GBP/USD Forecast: Technical trading opportunities ahead of central bank meetings
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase on Monday with trading conditions remaining thin due to the Early May holiday in the UK. Ahead of this week's highly-anticipated central bank meetings, the pair's fluctuations in the well-defined range could be seen as technical trading opportunities.
GBP/USD gained nearly 1% amid broad-based dollar weakness on Friday and snapped a six-day losing streak. The greenback, however, holds its ground early Monday amid a negative shift witnessed in risk mood and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bears pause above key Fibo support, awaiting BoE policy decision for fresh signals
Larger bears are pausing above new multi-month low, after sterling fell 4.3% in April, suffering the biggest monthly loss since June 2016. Sterling bounced after failing to register weekly and monthly close below cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.2494 (61.8% of 1.1409/1.4249), due to oversold conditions and expectations for fresh signals from the Bank of England’s policy meeting this week.
Technical studies are in full bearish setup on daily chart, with oversold indicators suggesting a pause in the latest steep fall, however more hawkish than expected BoE could spark stronger recovery. The central bank is expected to raise rate by 25 basis points to 1%, with hawkish outlook for the coming months, to be supportive for pound. Read more...
GBP/USD recovers but flat-lining below 1.2600 mark
The GBP/USD pair has recovered its modest intraday losses and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 1.2575-1.2580 region during the early European session. The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's strong recovery move from its lowest level since July 2020 and edged lower on the first day of a new week amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying. The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed assisted the greenback to regain positive traction and inch back closer to the multi-year peak touched last week.
In fact, the markets expect the US central bank to hike interest rates at a faster pace and ultimately lift the benchmark rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2561
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2924
|Daily SMA50
|1.3107
|Daily SMA100
|1.3301
|Daily SMA200
|1.3473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.245
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
