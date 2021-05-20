Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears on top as the price melts from daily tops

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
The greenback was rallying from multi-month lows following the release of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes that it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4109
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.4115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3985
|Daily SMA50
|1.3892
|Daily SMA100
|1.3833
|Daily SMA200
|1.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4278
GBP/USD drops like a stone to fresh lows following hawkish FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.4114 following the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes while down some 0.47% on the day having travelled from a high of 1.4200 to a low of 1.4109 and counting.
The minutes showed that there are prospects for adjustments to the pace of purchases if the economy continues to make rapid progress towards the Committee's goals.
