Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears on top as the price melts from daily tops

GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area

GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The greenback was rallying from multi-month lows following the release of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes that it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4109 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1.4115 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3985 Daily SMA50 1.3892 Daily SMA100 1.3833 Daily SMA200 1.3491 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4201 Previous Daily Low 1.41 Previous Weekly High 1.4166 Previous Weekly Low 1.3982 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4138 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4162 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4076 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4037 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3974 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4177 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.424 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4278

GBP/USD drops like a stone to fresh lows following hawkish FOMC minutes

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.4114 following the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes while down some 0.47% on the day having travelled from a high of 1.4200 to a low of 1.4109 and counting.

The minutes showed that there are prospects for adjustments to the pace of purchases if the economy continues to make rapid progress towards the Committee's goals.

