Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears on the sidelines, but lurking at a critical resistance

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the sidelines, but lurking at a critical resistance
GBP/USD continues its advance towards a key area of resistance. The weekly M-formation shows that the price reverting towards the neckline of the pattern near to the 1.3350 mark. This comes in towards a 61.8% golden ratio and 1.34 the figure. The bears will be moving in for the kill at this point and the price would be expected to continue on its southerly trajectory with 1.28 the figure in focus. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bulls back away on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD has reached its highest level in nearly three weeks at 1.3300 early Wednesday but has lost its bullish momentum after the UK data. As long as the pair manages to hold above 1.3250, buyers are likely to remain interested in the British pound. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment weighed on the greenback and allowed GBP/USD to gain traction on Tuesday. US stock index futures trade flat in the early European session on Wednesday, pointing to a neutral market mood so far on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet near 98.50 after posting small losses on Tuesday. Read more...
Pound set for a busy week ahead
It will be a packed week for the British pound. The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will present his spring statement before the parliament on Wednesday. UK CPI inflation figures will be published on the same day at 07:00 GMT, while on Thursday and Friday, investors will pay attention to flash Markit/CIPS PMI data (09:30 GMT) and monthly retail sales (07:00 GMT) respectively to get more evidence on the economy. The war in Ukraine is clouding the outlook for the foreseeable future, though if the calendar events manage to restore some optimism, the pound could extend its recovery. Read more...
