Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears moving in on 1.3360 sell stops

GBP/USD is printing fresh cycle lows in late North American trade, shaking out some stale longs and making way for further advances to the downside for the sessions ahead. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading down some 0.26% after falling from a high of 1.3433 to a low of 1.3359 on the day. However, the bulls have stepped in and cable has snapped back from the lows. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3362
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.3408
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3678
Daily SMA50 1.3686
Daily SMA100 1.3748
Daily SMA200 1.3847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3565
Previous Daily Low 1.3405
Previous Weekly High 1.3698
Previous Weekly Low 1.3424
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3514
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3619
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3673

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers encouraged by Brexit concerns, dollar strength

GBP/USD has come under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday and slumped below 1.3400 to touch its weakest level of 2021. Despite the fact that the pair has turned technically oversold, bears could see corrections as a selling opportunity. The broad-based dollar strength caused GBP/USD to fall sharply. With the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumping to its strongest level since 1990 at 6.2% in October, investors shifted their focus to the Fed's rate hike prospects and triggered a rally in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Consolidates US CPI-inspired losses to YTD lows, bears await UK GDP

The GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and plunged over 150 pips intraday amid a broad-based US dollar rally. Against the backdrop of a negative shift in the market sentiment, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields allowed the safe-haven greenback to make a solid comeback. The USD buying interest picked up pace following the release of much stronger than expected US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.9% MoM in October – marking the largest advance in four months – and the yearly rate accelerated to 6.2% or the most since 1990. Read more...

EUR/USD unstoppable decline reaches 1.1440 price zone

The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, as a holiday in the US and a scarce EU macroeconomic calendar maintained the focus on mounting inflationary pressures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s

GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Hedge against inflation

Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.

Gold News

Shiba Inu must hold key support to avoid total capitulation

Shiba Inu price found itself a victim of the selling pressure faced across all financial markets on Wednesday. Shiba Inu has found some technical support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000049, but buying appears to be drying up.

US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium

US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.

