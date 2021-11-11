Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears moving in on 1.3360 sell stops

The GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and plunged over 150 pips intraday amid a broad-based US dollar rally. Against the backdrop of a negative shift in the market sentiment , a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields allowed the safe-haven greenback to make a solid comeback. The USD buying interest picked up pace following the release of much stronger than expected US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.9% MoM in October – marking the largest advance in four months – and the yearly rate accelerated to 6.2% or the most since 1990. Read more...

GBP/USD has come under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday and slumped below 1.3400 to touch its weakest level of 2021. Despite the fact that the pair has turned technically oversold, bears could see corrections as a selling opportunity. The broad-based dollar strength caused GBP/USD to fall sharply. With the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumping to its strongest level since 1990 at 6.2% in October, investors shifted their focus to the Fed's rate hike prospects and triggered a rally in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield. Read more...

GBP/USD is printing fresh cycle lows in late North American trade, shaking out some stale longs and making way for further advances to the downside for the sessions ahead. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading down some 0.26% after falling from a high of 1.3433 to a low of 1.3359 on the day. However, the bulls have stepped in and cable has snapped back from the lows. Read more...

