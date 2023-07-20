Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bears move in towards key daily structure

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in towards key daily structure

Sterling continued its slide against the US Dollar on Thursday as the UK's declining inflation pulled back market expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE). The Greenback was also in a rally of its own accord, weighing heavily on the inflated British currency. Read More...

Pound Sterling tumbles as investors mixed about BoE's policy tightening pace

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has resumed its downside journey after meeting critical resistance above 1.2950. The GBP/USD pair has shifted into a bearish trajectory as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t hike interest rates by a wide margin now since inflation has responded well to easing food prices offered by producers at factory gates. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains under pressure around the 1.2920 mark

The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure around 1.2920 heading into the European session. The Pound Sterling extends its downside following the softer-than-expected inflation readings for June. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2867
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2831
Daily SMA50 1.2643
Daily SMA100 1.249
Daily SMA200 1.223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2868
Previous Weekly High 1.3142
Previous Weekly Low 1.275
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2774
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.268
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3034
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.321

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD licks its wounds above 1.1100 after refreshing weekly low on strong US Dollar

EUR/USD licks its wounds above 1.1100 after refreshing weekly low on strong US Dollar

EUR/USD remains on the back foot as bears take a breather at the lowest level in a week, especially after falling the most in two months the previous day. The Euro pair seesaws around 1.1130 after posting a three-day losing streak on firmer US Dollar, as well as mixed concerns about the US Dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls for the fifth consecutive day

GBP/USD falls for the fifth consecutive day

GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level in 10 days at 1.2839, on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair found support above the 20-day SMA and rebounded modestly to 1.2865. On Friday, the UK will report Retail Sales. 

GBP/USD News

Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns

Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns

Gold price remains pressured at $1,9170 amid early Friday morning in Asia, after reversing from a nine-week high as market players seek more clues to justify the latest pullback in the metal’s prices. Despite the retreat, the XAU/USD remains on the way to posting the third consecutive weekly gain.

Gold News

JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo, among others, join Federal Reserve's “FedNow” payment system

JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo, among others, join Federal Reserve's “FedNow” payment system

The Federal Reserve has launched the FedNow, that will act as an alternative to the existing instant cross-border payment settlement options such as Ripple and Stellar Lumens.

Read more

As Dollar fights back, can flash PMIs revive the Euro and Pound rally?

As Dollar fights back, can flash PMIs revive the Euro and Pound rally?

The flash PMI readings for July are due on Monday for the major economies. Economic growth has been losing steam in most parts of the world amid surging interest rates, but the pace of disinflation has been somewhat less synchronized. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures