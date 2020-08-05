Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears look for entry below 1.2975

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears look for entry below 1.2975

GBP/USD eases to 1.3077 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous day’s upside beyond 1.3087, needless to mention about its pullback from the March highs near 1.3200. Also suggesting weakness in the Cable is the overbought RSI conditions.

However, 10-day EMA and a four-month-old support line restrict the pair’s near-term downside around 1.2975, a break of which could direct sellers towards June month’s peak near 1.2815/10.

Should the quote remains downbeat past-1.2810, 1.2800 will become a validation point to anticipate the further south-run targeting the early-July tops near 1.2675/70.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: No reasons for a directional move

The GBP/USD pair reached a lower low for the week at 1.2980 but recovered from the mentioned low to settle once again around 1.3060. The decline and the later recovery were once again about the dollar, as speculative interest continues to ignore UK news. Given the lack of progress in trade talks with the EU, the UK has shifted its attention to other economies. The kingdom is now in talks with the US, although little progress has been made on that front, particularly ahead of US elections by the end of the year.

Read More ...