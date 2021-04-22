Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears in control as fears rule

GBP/USD: Bears back in town, but an upside correction is on the cards

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is down 0.64% to 1.3835. Cable fell on Thursday from a high of 1.3949 to a low of 1.3826 printed at the start of the North American session.

The move, however, started in Europe when the pound fell across the board. The move was a bit of a head-scratcher as there was little in the way of domestic fundamental news to move the price.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce from key support hints further gains ahead

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.3824, heading into the Asian opening trading around the 1.3830 level. The pound fell ahead of Wall Street’s opening on the back or renewed dollar’s demand, following the release of upbeat US employment data. An empty UK macroeconomic calendar contributed to the decline after mixed data coming from the kingdom this week.

