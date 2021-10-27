Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears eye 1.3680 as the next target

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3770. Cable swung wildly in 'roller-coaster' Tue's session. Although price caught a bid in Asia n rallied FM 1.3758 to 1.3829 in Europe on cross-selling in sterling, renewed USD's strength in NY knocked price to 1.3759.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears eye 1.3680 as the next target

The GBP/USD pair has lost its strength in the early European session on Wednesday and the technical outlook suggests that the bearish pressure is likely to gain momentum in the near term.

On Tuesday, the upbeat CBI Retail Retail Sales report provided a boost to GBP/USD. However, the broad-based dollar strength forced the pair to reverse its direction in the second half of the day. Meanwhile, Brexit-related headlines offer little to no help to the GBP. Read more...

GBP/USD pares intraday losses, keeps the red below mid-1.3700s

The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 30-35 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below mid-1.3700s. The pair extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 1.3825-30 resistance zone and witnessed heavy selling during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The downward trajectory drag the GBP/USD pair to over one-week lows during the mid-European session, though lacked follow-through selling.

The intraday bounce followed the UK finance minister Rishi Sunak's upbeat economic assessment while presenting the annual government budget. Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) sees UK GDP will return to the pre-crisis level at the turn of the year and expand 6.5% in 2021. OBR forecasts show GDP growth of 6% and CPI of 4% in 2022. Read more...