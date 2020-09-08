Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bears extend into fifth day [Video]

GBP/USD rejected from 8½-month high; next level 1.30 [Video]

GBPUSD has reversed back down again after finding resistance at the eight-and-a-half-month high of 1.3487 achieved last week.

The momentum indicators are pointing to a neutral to negative bias in the short term with the RSI holding near the 50 level and the MACD oscillator falling below the trigger line in the positive zone. Moreover, the price declined below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is heading towards the five-month ascending trend line.

GBP/USD outlook: Bears extend into fifth day as fears of no-deal Brexit scenario rise

Cable holds in red for the fifth straight day and hit two-week low on Tuesday, extending Monday's 0.65% fall, sparked by news of increased risk of no-deal Brexit scenario. Monday's close below 20DMA (1.3187) generated bearish signal which was boosted by today's extension below 30DMA (1.3152). Bears eye 24 Aug low (1.3053), violation of which would expose key supports at 1.30 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2251/1.3482/psychological/Aug low). Oversold stochastic and revived positive momentum on daily chart warn that bears may lose traction. Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while capped by 20DMA, with extended upticks expected to remain below 10DMA (1.3268).

GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a slide to August swing lows, around 1.2980 level

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and dropped to fresh two-week lows, below the 1.3100 mark during the early European session. As the UK and EU negotiators meet for the eighth and penultimate round of Brexit negotiations in London this Tuesday, increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit continued exerting some heavy pressure on the British pound. The market worries resurfaced after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will accept a no-deal scenario and move on if a deal is not reached by mid-October.

Adding to this, a Financial Times report suggested that the UK government was planning legislation that would override keys parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Reacting to the new, the EU warned that any attempt by the British government to unilaterally modify the divorce agreement could jeopardize the prospects for a trade deal.