Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears catch a breath towards the drop to 200-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breath towards the drop to 200-day SMA

Having dropped decisively below key technical levels, GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2820 amid the Asian session on Thursday. In addition to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December 2019 upside, at 1.3150, 100-day SMA near 1.3000 also acts as the key upside barrier.

If at all the pair manage to cross 1.3150 on a daily closing basis, tops marked during the early February and late-December 2019, respectively near 1.3200 and 1.3285, can please the bulls. On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA, close to 1.2735 and 1.2710 in that order, can question short-term bears.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure likely to intensify below 1.2810

The GBP/USD pair resumed the correction from 1.3200 during the American session as the US Dollar Index printed fresh highs. While the US dollar starts to move back toward pre-crash levels, Wall Street equity prices hit new lows.The Bank of England did not wait for the next meeting and on Wednesday announced a 50 basis rate cut to tend of the negative impact from the spread of the coronavirus. The decision came in before the presentation of the budget. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30 billion pound emergency boost to spending. The pound reacted modestly while most analysts considered the announcements as positive for sterling.

