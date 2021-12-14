Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears back in play, pressure in the 1.3220's

GBP/USD Price Forecast 2022: Brexit and the BOE set to pull in different directions

Currency trading is all about relative strength – and in sterling’s case in 2022, relative weakness. The UK kicked off 2021 with an advantage – it secured more vaccines than its peers in the West, and its population seemed enthusiastic to get jabbed. That advantage was closed by Britain’s peers, and in 2022, most of the world will have access to immunization. While the disease is global, other issues like Brexit, monetary policy, and fiscal moves are local. The bullishness of the Bank of England could prove temporary and backfire, while other matters may leave the monarchy behind. Read more...

GBP/USD bears back in play, pressure in the 1.3220's

GBP/USD is back under pressure and has been sold off from the post Employment report data hoghs scored in London's trade. At the time of writing, the pound is 0.12% higher on the day but below the 1.3256 highs and testing lower into the 1.3220s. The low of the day was 1.3190. Risk sentiment remains muted, ahead of this week's flurry of central bank meetings and FX markets are moderately quiet. However, it is a busy week for UK macro and markets await the major event risk of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3228 Today Daily Change 0.0019 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 1.3209 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3323 Daily SMA50 1.351 Daily SMA100 1.3639 Daily SMA200 1.3782 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3272 Previous Daily Low 1.3209 Previous Weekly High 1.3289 Previous Weekly Low 1.3161 Previous Monthly High 1.3698 Previous Monthly Low 1.3194 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3233 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3248 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3188 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3167 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3125 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3251 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3293 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3314

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to have a hard time staging a rebound

GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but the bearish pressure has started to ease after the pair tested 1.3200. The British pound, however, could have a difficult time finding demand ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements and the technical outlook doesn't point to additional recovery gains in the near term. According to the Financial Times, Omicron infections in the UK are running at around 200,000 per day. British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said earlier in the day that there were around 250 people in hospitals after contracting the Omicron variant but warned that this number could increase very dramatically. Read more...