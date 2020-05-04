Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears await a sustained break below 1.2400 mark [Video]

GBP/USD: Recent price action suggests an increasingly rangebound [Video]
Recent price action on Cable suggests that the market is increasingly rangebound. A run of dollar weakness built a series of positive candles for Cable which have now failed at the resistance of $1.2645. Confirming this resistance, it was notable that the daily RSI turned back from 59 and almost exactly where the mid-April resistance set in. With Friday’s turn lower continuing early today, the market is once more moderating back towards what is increasingly the mid-point pivot area around $1.2385/$1.2405. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears await a sustained break below 1.2400 mark
The GBP/USD pair extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Monday.
The bearish pressure has now dragged the pair below 200-hour SMA, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below important pivotal support near the 1.2400 mark.
GBP/USD prepares for short-term bullish rally in wave B
GBP/USD bullish breakout managed to reach the previous top... But ultimately reversed at the 100% Fibonacci level. What is the next expected price swing?
The GBP/USD bullish breakout managed to reach the previous top... But ultimately reversed at the 100% Fibonacci level. What is the next expected price swing?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.0950 amid global tensions, weak data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday.
GBP/USD nearing 1.24 as global tensions mount
GBP/USD is approaching 1.24, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Cryptocurrencies: Dominance struggle intensifies
Dominance charts show high levels of stress in crypto market fundamentals. Bitcoin strives to win, while Ethereum strives to resist in front of the king. Ripple Ltd's poor results impact on an XRP lacking in positive news.
Gold clings to gains above $1700 mark amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1705-06 region.
WTI keeps losses below $19.00, down 7.0% amid risk-off mood
WTI Futures on NYMEX remain heavy amid US-China trade war fears. Waning demand over the virus outbreak, increasing supply and closing oil rigs portray a mixed scenario. US Factory Orders, EU PMIs can offer intermediate direction.