Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears await a sustained break below 1.2400 mark [Video]

GBP/USD: Recent price action suggests an increasingly rangebound [Video]

Recent price action on Cable suggests that the market is increasingly rangebound. A run of dollar weakness built a series of positive candles for Cable which have now failed at the resistance of $1.2645. Confirming this resistance, it was notable that the daily RSI turned back from 59 and almost exactly where the mid-April resistance set in. With Friday’s turn lower continuing early today, the market is once more moderating back towards what is increasingly the mid-point pivot area around $1.2385/$1.2405. Read more...





GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears await a sustained break below 1.2400 mark

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Monday.

The bearish pressure has now dragged the pair below 200-hour SMA, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below important pivotal support near the 1.2400 mark.

GBP/USD prepares for short-term bullish rally in wave B

GBP/USD bullish breakout managed to reach the previous top... But ultimately reversed at the 100% Fibonacci level. What is the next expected price swing?

