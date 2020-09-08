Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears attack two week low near 1.3150

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack two week low near 1.3150

GBP/USD drops to 1.3150, intraday low of 1.3140, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable keeps Monday’s weakness past-21-day SMA amid normal RSI conditions. It should be noted that the pair marked a daily low of 1.3140 the previous day. As a result, the bears are likely to target a short-term ascending support line near 1.3120 but the late-August lows near 1.3060 may restrict the quotes’ further weakness.

In a case where the sellers keep the reins after 1.3060, the 1.3000 threshold and July 30 low near 1.2945 will be the key to watch. Alternatively, an upside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3190 will need to cross the August 19 high of 1.3267 to recall the buyers. However, 1.3200 may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit tensions weighed on Sterling

The pound was the weakest USD rival at the beginning of the week, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3139, its lowest in over a week. The pair was weighed by mounting tensions between the EU and the UK as every day it seems less likely that they could reach a post-Brexit trade deal. This Monday, the EU Commission said that they would do everything possible to reach an agreement aligned with the EU’s long term interest, but also noted that “the UK's decision to leave the single market will inevitably create barriers,” adding they are ready to trade with the kingdom under WTO terms.

