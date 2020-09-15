Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears attack 1.2850 as UK policymakers keep Internal Market Bill on table

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD prints 0.20% intraday loss while declining to 1.2820 during Tuesday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the Cable defies the previous day’s recovery moves amid downbeat MACD signals. The bearish momentum also takes clues from the pair’s inability to cross the previous month’s low during the latest run-up.

As a result, sellers are currently targeting a 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-September upside, near 1.2780. However, a 200-day EMA level of 1.2751 will question the bears afterward.

Read More ...

GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2850 as UK policymakers keep Internal Market Bill on table

GBP/USD stays depressed near 1.2848 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently took clues from the Tory party’s ability to crush the opposition Labour Party’s attempt to block the IMB.

Although market consensus challenges the passage of UK PM Johnson’s Bill in the upper house, due to the Tory rebellion taking support form ex-PMs, the majority of the Conservative Party worries the outcome as the Members of the Parliament (MPs) debate the key bill in the House of Commons.

Read More ...