Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are still lurking

GBP/USD Forecast: Bailey bails out the bulls? Not so fast, bears are still lurking

We are committed to taking action when needed – vowed Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, boosting the pound as more BOE bond-buying means more stimulus from the government, supporting the economy. Two members out of nine have voted to add more stimulus already now, showing the urgency.

The BOE has left rates and the £645 billion Quantitative Easing program unchanged but made a clear commitment to acting. Its "illustrative scenario" foresees the UK economy plunging by 14% in 2020, yet it stressed that this is based on many assumptions that can change. In the meantime, the BOE continues its aggressive QE program and will likely reach the limit in July.

GBP/USD: Bears are still lurking

GBP/USD Thursday's four-hour chart is still leaning to the downside, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.

“The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has bounced above 30, thus exiting oversold conditions and allowing for more falls. On the other hand, downside momentum has eased. The cable is battling the 200 Simple Moving Average while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs.” Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2366 Today Daily Change 0.0022 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 1.2344 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2447 Daily SMA50 1.241 Daily SMA100 1.272 Daily SMA200 1.2658 Levels Previous Daily High 1.245 Previous Daily Low 1.2335 Previous Weekly High 1.2644 Previous Weekly Low 1.236 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2379 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2406 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2303 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2262 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2188 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2418 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2492 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2533

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Post-BoE uptick struggled to find acceptance above 1.2400 mark

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday recovery move from two-week lows and witnessed a modest pullback from the 1.2420 region. The pair's inability to move back above an important support breakpoint – now turned resistance – suggests persistent selling bias at higher levels.

This comes on the back of a double-top formation near the very important 200-day SMA and suggests that the near-term bearish bias might still be far from over. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the negative outlook and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets. Read more...