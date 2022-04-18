GBP/USD bears are on the prowl into hourly support, eye a break to 1.2980

GBP/USD is on the back foot, falling from a high of 1.3064 to a low of 1.3004, down some 0.37% at the time of writing. There were no UK data releases scheduled for Monday and markets have been closed for the Easter Monday Bank holidays. Instead, the focus has been on the US dollar which has been firmer against its major trading partners ahead of a light data schedule. The week's data highlights include home construction on Tuesday, Existing Home Sales on Wednesday, and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday. The Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book summary of economic conditions on Wednesday. Before then, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks at 4:00 pm ET today on the economic and policy outlook. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable despite thin holiday trading

GBP/USD has retreated toward 1.3000 early Monday amid renewed dollar strength. The pair stays in negative territory during the European trading hours and the technical outlook shows that sellers are likely to dominate the pair's action in the short term. Although GBP/USD edged lower on Thursday and Friday, it managed to register gains last week. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continuing to edge higher at the beginning of the new week, however, the dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed on the pair. The US Dollar Index, which rose nearly 0.7% last week, was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 100.70. Read more...

GBP/USD: Could we expect a move close to the 1.308 resistance level?

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see it’s been trading in a channel until the 14th of April, bouncing between support of 1.298 and overhead resistance of 1.305. On the 14th of April we saw it rally from the 1.3 range to the high of 1.314 but being unable to consolidate at that level it experienced a retraction, falling back to the 1.305 level where it continued to trade for the 15th of April also. Earlier today it broke down below the 1.305 level and fell into the 1.302 where it was last found trading. Read more...