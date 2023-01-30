Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are lined up ahead of the Fed and the BoE

GBP/USD bulls and bears battle it out at the start of week ahead of central banks, Fed, BoE

GBP/USD dropped on Friday due to the fears that the United Kingdom economy's slowdown may prompt the BoE that meets this week to slow down on its rate hike cycle sooner than originally thought. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2390 and has travelled between a low of 1.2372 and 1.2404 so far.

The US Dollar is thinly spread in the open and not making a dominant impact on forex with the likes of the Aussie rallying yet the British Pound on the back foot. The week ahead will be busy with bot the BoE and Federal Reserve. For the BoE, it is expected to hike rates by 50 bp. ''However, nearly a third of the analysts polled by Bloomberg see a smaller 25 bp move''. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2391 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.2391 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2226 Daily SMA50 1.2163 Daily SMA100 1.1766 Daily SMA200 1.1963 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2419 Previous Daily Low 1.2346 Previous Weekly High 1.2448 Previous Weekly Low 1.2263 Previous Monthly High 1.2447 Previous Monthly Low 1.1992 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2374 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2391 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2351 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2312 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2278 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2425 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2459 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2498

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds resistance around 1.2400 amid Fed-BoE policy-inspired volatility

The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling interest near the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in early Asia after a gradual upside move. The cable is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus toward the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) this week.

Meanwhile, the risk appetite of the market participants has been improved after a decline in the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index (Dec), which signified that the overall demand is softening along with inflationary pressures. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is continuously declining from its capped upside around 101.80. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Eyes big technical breakout with both central banks scheduled to meet

GBP/USD ended the week almost unchanged, despite the persistent weakness in the United States Dollar (USD). Renewed Brexit concerns capped the Pound Sterling bulls at a critical daily resistance. The United States and the United Kingdom's central banks' policy announcements will hold the key in the week ahead. Read more...