Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are consolidating above 100DMA before resuming

GBP/USD: Triple Top and neckline breakout driving the price downside
GBP/USD has been bearish on the daily chart. The price after producing a bearish engulfing candle at a triple top resistance, it has been heading towards the South. The pair is trading below the neckline level. Thus, any breakout on the intraday charts may drive the price towards the South with more bearish momentum. Major intraday charts such as the H4 and the H1 chart may get choppy, but bearish momentum may attract the sellers to push the price towards the downside. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: bears are consolidating above 100DMA before resuming
Cable bounces from new lowest level since 27 Nov (1.2871) in early European trading after rising 100DMA (1.2888) contained Friday’s fall and today’s brief probe below was short-lived.
Outlook remains negative as strong dollar and friction between the EU and UK continues to weigh on sterling, which was down 2.2% vs dollar last week (the biggest weekly fall since the mid-Dec).
Weekly close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2919 (38.2% of 1.1258/1.3514) was bearish signal, with rising negative momentum and daily MA’s (10/20/30/55) in bearish setup, adding to negative tone. Read more...
GBP/USD: Attempted bounce from 100-DMA is likely to remain capped
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to fresh 2-1/2 month lows and for now, seems to have defended 100-day SMA support. The pair jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2935 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Given last week's sustained weakness below a symmetrical triangle support, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish chart add credence to the negative outlook. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap
EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570
The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.