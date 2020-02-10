Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are consolidating above 100DMA before resuming

GBP/USD: Triple Top and neckline breakout driving the price downside

GBP/USD has been bearish on the daily chart. The price after producing a bearish engulfing candle at a triple top resistance, it has been heading towards the South. The pair is trading below the neckline level. Thus, any breakout on the intraday charts may drive the price towards the South with more bearish momentum. Major intraday charts such as the H4 and the H1 chart may get choppy, but bearish momentum may attract the sellers to push the price towards the downside. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: bears are consolidating above 100DMA before resuming

Cable bounces from new lowest level since 27 Nov (1.2871) in early European trading after rising 100DMA (1.2888) contained Friday’s fall and today’s brief probe below was short-lived.

Outlook remains negative as strong dollar and friction between the EU and UK continues to weigh on sterling, which was down 2.2% vs dollar last week (the biggest weekly fall since the mid-Dec).

Weekly close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2919 (38.2% of 1.1258/1.3514) was bearish signal, with rising negative momentum and daily MA’s (10/20/30/55) in bearish setup, adding to negative tone. Read more...

GBP/USD: Attempted bounce from 100-DMA is likely to remain capped

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to fresh 2-1/2 month lows and for now, seems to have defended 100-day SMA support. The pair jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2935 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Given last week's sustained weakness below a symmetrical triangle support, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish chart add credence to the negative outlook. Read more...