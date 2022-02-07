Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are back in play regardless of hawkish BoE

GBP/USD has started the new week in a calm manner after closing the previous week in the positive territory despite Friday's decline. The pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction early Monday but a drop below 1.3520 could attract sellers. Read More...

GBP/USD is trading broadly flat at the start of the week within a 1.3500-1.3550 intra-day range, as traders brace for a barrage of further central bank speakers as well as UK and US tier one data releases. After rallying as high as the 1.3620s last week as a result of a weakening US dollar plus a hawkish BoE surprise , the pair reversed back below 1.3550 in the wake of a much stronger than expected US labour market report. Read More...

GBP/USD has fallen onto the back foot in recent trade and is pressuring back below 1.3515 following a significant correction to 1.3535 that started in the early New York session from the 1.3490s. It is a US dollar and euro story at the start of the week as traders digest the importance of last week's main events in the central bank meetings and US jobs data. Read More...

