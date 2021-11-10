Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish zigzag is obvious

GBP/USD Forecast: Investors eye Brexit headlines as next catalyst

GBP/USD remains at the mercy of the dollar's market valuation as heightened concerns over the UK triggering Article 16 don't allow the British pound to find demand.

Following Monday's decisive rebound, GBP/USD failed to reclaim 1.3600 with the greenback holding its ground against its major rivals amid the negative shift witnessed in market sentiment. Reflecting the dollar's resilience, the US Dollar Index trades in the positive territory above 94.00 in the early European session on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD bearish zigzag is obvious: We go further down

The price is bearish. The markets are going down as technical and fundamentals are aligned. BOE stance was dovish and this has absolutely been reflecting on the price. At this point you can see that markets are bearish and my strong opinion is that bearish continuation is developing atm.You can see all positions that I have and this new GBP/USD position. Targets are 1.3462 followed by 1.3380 and eventually 1.3275. However, as markets are always in the pullback retracement mode, protection of the profits is important when the market gets to important support levels. Selling the rallies is the best way to trade the cable now. Read more...

GBP/USD seems vulnerable below mid-1.3500s amid Brexit tensions, awaits US CPI

The GBP/USD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to two-day lows, around the 1.3520-15 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the GBP/USD pair witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US dollar made a solid comeback amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and a generally softer risk tone. Read more...