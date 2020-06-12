Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish pressure mounts as 1.2600 gives up

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers target 1.2520/15 support confluence ahead of UK GDP

Having slipped to the lowest since June 04, GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2580 during Friday’s Asian session. The Cable bears seem to catch a breather after the previous day’s heavy fall ahead of the key US data.

However, the pair’s sustained trading below 200-day EMA, as well as an absence of oversold RSI, directs the sellers towards a confluence of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall. Should the GBP/USD prices remain weak below 1.2520/15 support, an ascending trend line from March 20, around 1.2375, will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure mounts as 1.2600 gives up

The GBP/USD pair put an end to its winning streak, closing the day int he red near a daily low of 1.2599. The Pound was dragged lower by the sour tone of the market but Brexit woes also took their toll on the UK currency. The kingdom has up to June 30 to ask for an extension of the transition period, set to finish on December 31. UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove hit the wires this Thursday, repeating that they won’t ask for an extension, despite the lack of progress in talks with the EU. The greenback, in the meantime, met safe-haven demand, advancing against most of its high-yielding rivals.

