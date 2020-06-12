Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish pressure mounts as 1.2600 gives up

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers target 1.2520/15 support confluence ahead of UK GDP
Having slipped to the lowest since June 04, GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2580 during Friday’s Asian session. The Cable bears seem to catch a breather after the previous day’s heavy fall ahead of the key US data.
However, the pair’s sustained trading below 200-day EMA, as well as an absence of oversold RSI, directs the sellers towards a confluence of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall. Should the GBP/USD prices remain weak below 1.2520/15 support, an ascending trend line from March 20, around 1.2375, will be the key to watch.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure mounts as 1.2600 gives up
The GBP/USD pair put an end to its winning streak, closing the day int he red near a daily low of 1.2599. The Pound was dragged lower by the sour tone of the market but Brexit woes also took their toll on the UK currency. The kingdom has up to June 30 to ask for an extension of the transition period, set to finish on December 31. UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove hit the wires this Thursday, repeating that they won’t ask for an extension, despite the lack of progress in talks with the EU. The greenback, in the meantime, met safe-haven demand, advancing against most of its high-yielding rivals.
AUD/USD: Bulls licking wounds above 0.6800 amid Asia risk-off
AUD/USD reverses a brief dip below 0.6800 and licks wounds, as the bears take a breather in Asia this Friday. Concerns about the global economic recovery and second wave of coronavirus resurfaced and boosted the greenback at the expense of the risk assets.
USD/JPY off monthly lows, still below 107.00
USD/JPY has bounced-off monthly lows at 106.58 and looks to test 107.00, as the unabated US dollar buying continues to offer support to the bulls. It remains to be seen, however, how far the rebound could sustain, given the risk-off action in the global equities.
Gold: Treading on thin ice
Gold is below a 15-minute trendline support and failed at the resistance of a retest to get back about the line in the sand. Focus now is on a test of horizontal support to open the key Fib retracements.
WTI crude oil is on the back foot as risk-off prevails
WTI is trading over 1% lower after falling from a high of 436.31 to a low of $35,58. Risk assets are crumbling amid a risk-off tone across markets as investors fret about the second wave of infections of the coronavirus.
Stocks crash, Euro cracks & risk currencies tumble
US stocks sold off for the third day in a row and today’s losses were the sharpest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.9% or 1,800 points the biggest one day drop in 3 months. Risk aversion was in full swing with currencies falling ...