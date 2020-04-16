Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish potential limited despite the intraday slump

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 20-HMA stays on the sellers’ radar
Despite staying modestly changed to 1.2520 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday, GBP/USD remains on the bears’ watch-list as being under the short-term key resistance confluence. Not only the pair’s sustained trading below 50-HMA and short-term falling trend line but normal RSI conditions amid weak price performance below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the early month's upside also favor the sellers.
Hence, a gradual fall towards a 200-HMA level of 1.2425 can’t be ruled out. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and Wednesday’s low can offer intermediate halts around 1.2460 and 1.2435 respectively.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish potential limited despite the intraday slump
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2436, recovering some 100 pips ahead of the close. The pair swung at the dollar’s rhythm, as market players continued to ignore UK-related headlines. Nevertheless, the situation in the kingdom remains tough. The coronavirus death toll rose to 12,868 as the country reported 761 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. PM Johnson’s spokesman said that ministers were considering the review of social distancing measures, while an exit strategy has not yet been discussed, given that the UK needs to get beyond the peak before starting such discussion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
