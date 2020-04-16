Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish potential limited despite the intraday slump

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 20-HMA stays on the sellers’ radar

Despite staying modestly changed to 1.2520 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday, GBP/USD remains on the bears’ watch-list as being under the short-term key resistance confluence. Not only the pair’s sustained trading below 50-HMA and short-term falling trend line but normal RSI conditions amid weak price performance below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the early month's upside also favor the sellers.

Hence, a gradual fall towards a 200-HMA level of 1.2425 can’t be ruled out. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and Wednesday’s low can offer intermediate halts around 1.2460 and 1.2435 respectively.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish potential limited despite the intraday slump

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2436, recovering some 100 pips ahead of the close. The pair swung at the dollar’s rhythm, as market players continued to ignore UK-related headlines. Nevertheless, the situation in the kingdom remains tough. The coronavirus death toll rose to 12,868 as the country reported 761 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. PM Johnson’s spokesman said that ministers were considering the review of social distancing measures, while an exit strategy has not yet been discussed, given that the UK needs to get beyond the peak before starting such discussion.

Read More ...