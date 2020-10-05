Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish potential limited

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Depressed below monthly resistance line

GBP/USD drops to 1.2922 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable keeps the late Friday's range above 1.2900 while staying below the previous day’s peak surrounding 1.2955.

With this, the pair marks another day below a descending trend line stretched from September 09, at 1.2965 now, which in turn suggests further weakness towards testing the 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside, close to 1.2870.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit negotiations extended as significant gaps remain

The British Pound was among the best performers against the greenback last week, amid hopes the EU and the UK will be able to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal. The GBP/USD pair closed on Friday at 1.2943, not far from a weekly high of 1.2978. However, the ninth round of talks ended Friday without progress. Over the weekend, UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met and approved a further month of negotiations after agreeing progress has been made but "significant gaps" remain. Chief negotiators have been instructed to "work intensively" to close such gaps.

