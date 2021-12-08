Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish potential intact, further decline remains on the cards

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been finding support in the 1.3195/1.3210 zone . However, the rate had retraced up to the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple moving average near 1.3265, before the second decline to the support zone. In the case that the pair passes the support zone of 1.3195/1.3210, the GBP/USD might look for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3167. Further below, note the 1.3100 mark and the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.3093. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3210-1.3200 support area and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Wednesday. A combination of factors continued acting as a headwind for the British pound and capped the upside for the major. However, a modest US dollar weakness held back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets and limited the downside, at least for the time being.

The British pound recovers from year-to-date lows around 1.3160, trading at 1.3233 during the New York session at the time of writing . At press time, the market sentiment is upbeat, as positive news from the overnight session concerning the vaccine effectiveness against the newly discovered omicron strain shows that a third shot neutralizes the omicron variant, per reported by lab studies made by two COVID-19 vaccines makers.

